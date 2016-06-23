Cracked Pushes Further Into OTT With Xumo Launch

Roughly two months after E.W. Scripps bought Cracked for $39 million, the humor brand is launching on the platform Xumo, its second over-the-top distribution partner.

In announcing the deal Thursday, a Scripps spokesperson said the launch reflects the nearly 60-year-old Cracked's current push to broaden its OTT reach by partnering with a variety of platforms. Late last year, Cracked launched on Pluto TV, which, until now, has been the only platform to distribute Cracked other than the brand's own digital and YouTube channels.

“We want to deliver content where our audience is active and engaged, and that place is increasingly over-the-top video platforms,” said Mandy Ng, general manager of Cracked. “Our website and social channels are still core to the Cracked content ecosystem, but Xumo is a powerful addition to how our audience can experience and view our videos.”

Cracked is one of five new comedy channel partnerships Xumo announced Thursday in conjunction with VidCon, the online video convention underway in Anaheim, Calif. The others are Funny Or Die, Comedy Dynamics, JASH and Just for Laughs.