Cracked Now Delivering Satire on Apple TV

Cracked, the E.W. Scripps-owned humor brand, is now available on Apple TV, furthering the over-the-top reach of its satirical video content.

Cracked’s Apple TV app will feature new videos daily, as well as and long-running series including After Hours, Honest Ads and We’re Not Alone, according to Scripps. The brand targets millennials.

Cracked has more than 1.4 million subscribers to its YouTube channel, Scripps said. It is also available on Roku, Pluto TV and Xumo, the company said.

Viewers spend an average of one hour watching Cracked content, according to Scripps, engagement that appeals to advertisers wanting to reach them.