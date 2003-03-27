CPJ: Three journalists missing in Iraq

The Committee to Protect Journalists is concerned about three journalists who

were missing in Iraq as of press time.

Newsday reporter Matt McAllester, photographer Moises Saman and

free-lance photographer Molly Bingham were reportedly told they were expelled

from the country Monday.

According to CPJ Mideast program coordinator Joel Campagna, they were last

seen at the Palestine Hotel in Baghdad late Monday. They were said to be in good

spirits and still filing stories.

Later, they were reported missing when colleagues checked their rooms and

found them empty of personal items and computer equipment.

A Danish photographer and U.S. peace activist are also missing, Campagna

said, adding that the CPJ is calling on Iraqi authorities and others to help

determine the status of missing journalists.

There has been no definitive word on the whereabouts of the missing ITN

cameraman and translator -- members of the crew of slain correspondent Terry

Lloyd -- although there have been unconfirmed reports that they were in a

hospital in Basra.