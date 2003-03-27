CPJ: Three journalists missing in Iraq
The Committee to Protect Journalists is concerned about three journalists who
were missing in Iraq as of press time.
Newsday reporter Matt McAllester, photographer Moises Saman and
free-lance photographer Molly Bingham were reportedly told they were expelled
from the country Monday.
According to CPJ Mideast program coordinator Joel Campagna, they were last
seen at the Palestine Hotel in Baghdad late Monday. They were said to be in good
spirits and still filing stories.
Later, they were reported missing when colleagues checked their rooms and
found them empty of personal items and computer equipment.
A Danish photographer and U.S. peace activist are also missing, Campagna
said, adding that the CPJ is calling on Iraqi authorities and others to help
determine the status of missing journalists.
There has been no definitive word on the whereabouts of the missing ITN
cameraman and translator -- members of the crew of slain correspondent Terry
Lloyd -- although there have been unconfirmed reports that they were in a
hospital in Basra.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.