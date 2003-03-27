CPJ questions bombing of Iraqi TV

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it is investigating

the U.S. bombing of Iraqi TV.

Citing an Associated Press report that the 24-hour satellite channel was off

the air for eight hours, CPJ acting director Joel Simon said, "Broadcast

media are protected from attack under humanitarian law and cannot be targeted

unless it is being used for military purposes."

Propaganda does not qualify as a military function, he said. The military

responded that the facility was being used for command and control, but it had yet

to provide any details, CPJ added.