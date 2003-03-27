CPJ questions bombing of Iraqi TV
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it is investigating
the U.S. bombing of Iraqi TV.
Citing an Associated Press report that the 24-hour satellite channel was off
the air for eight hours, CPJ acting director Joel Simon said, "Broadcast
media are protected from attack under humanitarian law and cannot be targeted
unless it is being used for military purposes."
Propaganda does not qualify as a military function, he said. The military
responded that the facility was being used for command and control, but it had yet
to provide any details, CPJ added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.