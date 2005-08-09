CPB/PBS Unveil 'Show Trek: TNG'

CPB and PBS have agreed on the design for the next generation interconnection system.

Essentially that is the technological backbone for the programming distribution system to get shows like Frontline and Nova to noncom TV stations.

The noncoms are replacing the satellite distribution system--based on satellite leases that expire next year--with a hybrid satellite/fiber system designed by PBS that will transfer the shows as files.

CPB provides the funding, some of which had been cut by angry Republicans earlier this summer before eventually being restored.

The system will be more flexible and less expensive than the current system, said PBS President Pat Mitchell Tuesday.

The Next Generation Interconnection System (NGIS) should be up and running by the end of next year, according to PBS and CPB.

