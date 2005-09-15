CPB Ups Katrina Contributions

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will supply another $500,000 in aid to public TV and radio stations in the Gulf Coast.

It has already doled out 23 grants totaling $582,000 to stations affected by Hurricane Katrina.

So far, the money has gone for payroll at New Orleans stations still off the air; DVDs and books to kids in shelters; emergency power generation; and expanded local news coverage.

CPB is also asking the Office of Management and Budget and Congress for supplemental funding to offset what it anticipates will be "sharply reduced revenues."

That would seem a safe bet given the challenge of trying to solicit contributions from viewers many of whom need economic help themselves.