CPB Taps Brand Burnisher

Del Galloway, veteran ad and PR man from Young & Rubicam and Cohn & Wolfe, has been recruited to spruce up the public broadcasting brand.

Galloway has been named executive director of a Corporation for Public Broadcasting public awareness initiative.

Reporting to CPB President Patricia Harrison, Galloways task, says CPB, is "a national program to drive recognition of public broadcasting as an invaluable national resource that cultivates an informed and educated civil society."

Public broadcasting could use the public support given its funding battles with Republicans in Congress--some of whom have pushed to shutter the service.