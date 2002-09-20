CPB revamps

In an environment where belts are being tightened beyond the last notch, the

Corporation for Public Broadcasting is taking a variety of steps to put its

financial house in better order.

Among those are establishing a business-affairs department, a new ethics

policy and adopting a "more targeted approach" to doling out its resources.

Citing "today's business environment and concerns" and a need to "document"

transactions more appropriately, CPB president Robert Coonrod announced the

changes at a board meeting Friday in Washington, D.C.

The CPB also said it would conduct "a systemwide review of the financial

pressures affecting stations" and consider steps that could be taken to address

them.