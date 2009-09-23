CPB, Public Radio Exchange Team Up to Launch FluPortal.org
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has teamed with the Public Radio Exchange to launch FluPortal.org.
The site will provide public TV and radio stations data and other content to help them cover the H1N1 flu (the rebranded "swine flu"), which has been declared a public health emergency.
The site will be a place to collect and share local and national report, multimedia content, and information from the Centers for Disease Control, HHS and the World Health Organization.
