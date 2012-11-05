CPB Provides Emergency Aid to New York Noncoms
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has given a half
million dollars in emergency aid to noncom stations WNEW and WNYC, both New
York, in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
Each will get $250,000 to address "urgent and critical
needs," which means it will help them to continue to broadcast news about
relief efforts and to repair station infrastructure damaged by the storm.
"WNET and WNYC are public media stations truly connected to
the people they serve. Their boards comprise men and women who live and work in
New York and New Jersey, and they are connected to friends and families in all
the communities hard hit by this devastating hurricane," said CPB president
Patricia Harrison. "WNET and WNYC will be on the ground, on the air and
online telling this story long after other news coverage has moved on. CPB is
pleased to be able to provide these additional resources so that WNET and WNYC
can continue to deliver the vital news and information on which their listeners
and viewers depend."
CPB pointed out that with transportation still hobbled and
many without electricity, public media has proved to be as "important
lifeline." The National Association of Broadcasters is expected to make
the same point about its commercial station members in a special edition of its
public service newsletter highlighting the many stories of broadcasters
providing both emergency info and aid.
