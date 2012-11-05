CPB Provides Emergency Aid to New York Noncoms

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has given a half

million dollars in emergency aid to noncom stations WNEW and WNYC, both New

York, in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

Each will get $250,000 to address "urgent and critical

needs," which means it will help them to continue to broadcast news about

relief efforts and to repair station infrastructure damaged by the storm.

"WNET and WNYC are public media stations truly connected to

the people they serve. Their boards comprise men and women who live and work in

New York and New Jersey, and they are connected to friends and families in all

the communities hard hit by this devastating hurricane," said CPB president

Patricia Harrison. "WNET and WNYC will be on the ground, on the air and

online telling this story long after other news coverage has moved on. CPB is

pleased to be able to provide these additional resources so that WNET and WNYC

can continue to deliver the vital news and information on which their listeners

and viewers depend."

CPB pointed out that with transportation still hobbled and

many without electricity, public media has proved to be as "important

lifeline." The National Association of Broadcasters is expected to make

the same point about its commercial station members in a special edition of its

public service newsletter highlighting the many stories of broadcasters

providing both emergency info and aid.