CPB Picks Crossroads Docs

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has picked 20 documentaries to fund in its 'America at the Crossroads' series.

The programs were chosen from over 400 proposals for shows on "the challenges and oportunites America and the world face in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. CPB is spending up to $20 million on the project.

The first eight films, each approximately an hour, will be presented by WETA Washington, one of the principal programers in the Public Broadcasting System.

Those eight are The Transatlantic Paradox (Anti-Americanism Abroad); Holy War; Inside the American Empire with Robert Kaplan; Inside the Muslim Brotherhood; Islam vs. Islamists; The Case for War; Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience; and Arab Music: Dissonance and Harmony.

