CPB Offers Grant To Boost Economic Coverage

One of the impacts of the tanking economy is that noncommercial radio and TV budgets have been hard hit.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday, a grant of approximately $3 million to networks, shows and stations. What for? To help them cover the impact of the tanking economy.

NPR and The NewsHour will head an editorial team from a variety of shows and organizations, including Marketplace, Nightly Business Report, Capitol News Connection and WNYC New York for multimedia content: shows, blogs, online video, podcasts, widgets, and more, all focused on the global implications of the economic meltdown.

Stations will be able to customize the content, and a Web mother site, www.economysotry.org, has been created, though content will reside on partner sites as well.

The effort will also include social media and an economic literacy project.

As part of the grant, 22 reporters from NPR stations will get a week-long economic crash course; NewsHour will work with new partner Christian Science Monitor to create a county-by-county economic map of the country, and deputize local station reporters, producers and news directors to be its "eyes and ears" in communities across the country.