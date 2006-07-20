CPB Names COO
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named a new executive VP and chief operating officer.
Vincent Current, most recently senior VP, radio, since 2003, replaces Ken Ferree, who left Oct. 13 to join California law firm Sheppard & Mullin. Since Ferree's departure, Fred DeMarco, executive VP and senior adviser to the CPB president, has been acting COO.
DeMarco, who also served as COO back in 2000, remains executive VP until his retirement at the end of the year.
