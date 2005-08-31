CPB Helps Hurting Noncoms

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is distributing $500,000 in grants to noncom stations affected by Katrina, including stations that have gone dark and others relying on back-up diesel generators.

“We have been following closely developments of the last two days in the hurricane ravaged areas and our hearts go out to station employees and their families who have suffered personal hardship,” said Pat Harrison, President and CEO of CPB, in a statement.The money will also go to stations in the area that weren't damaged, but are incurring extra expenses to cover the story and provide public safety information.