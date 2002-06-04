CPB hands out first funds for digital

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has doled out $12 million in grants

to help 26 public television stations make the transition to digital.

The grants are the first to be made from the $45 million in federal funds

Congress allocated for public broadcasting.

The first stations to receive the grants are WKYU Bowling Green, Ky.; WFSU

Tallahassee, Fla.; KGFE Crookston, Minn.; WNYE New York; KRCB Rohnert Park,

Calif.; KUED/KULC Salt Lake City; WUFT Gainesville, Fla.; KSMQ Austin, Minn.;

KAID Boise, Idaho/KCWC Riverton, Wyo./KNBP Reno, Nev.; WCML Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; WMEC

Springfield, Ill.; WOUC/WOUB Athens, Ohio; WHTJ Charlottesville, Va.; WGCU Fort

Myers, Fla.; KUAS Tucson, Ariz.; KCSM San Mateo, Calif.; KLVX Clark County,

Nev.; and KAKM Anchorage-KYUK Bethel/KUAC Fairbanks/KTOO Juneau, all Alaska.

So far, public TV stations have raised $700 million of the $1.8 billion it

will cost to covert all 356 stations to digital.

The CPB is accepting applications for a second round of digital funding, which

closes Aug. 15.

A third funding round will end Dec. 15.