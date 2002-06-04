CPB hands out first funds for digital
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has doled out $12 million in grants
to help 26 public television stations make the transition to digital.
The grants are the first to be made from the $45 million in federal funds
Congress allocated for public broadcasting.
The first stations to receive the grants are WKYU Bowling Green, Ky.; WFSU
Tallahassee, Fla.; KGFE Crookston, Minn.; WNYE New York; KRCB Rohnert Park,
Calif.; KUED/KULC Salt Lake City; WUFT Gainesville, Fla.; KSMQ Austin, Minn.;
KAID Boise, Idaho/KCWC Riverton, Wyo./KNBP Reno, Nev.; WCML Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; WMEC
Springfield, Ill.; WOUC/WOUB Athens, Ohio; WHTJ Charlottesville, Va.; WGCU Fort
Myers, Fla.; KUAS Tucson, Ariz.; KCSM San Mateo, Calif.; KLVX Clark County,
Nev.; and KAKM Anchorage-KYUK Bethel/KUAC Fairbanks/KTOO Juneau, all Alaska.
So far, public TV stations have raised $700 million of the $1.8 billion it
will cost to covert all 356 stations to digital.
The CPB is accepting applications for a second round of digital funding, which
closes Aug. 15.
A third funding round will end Dec. 15.
