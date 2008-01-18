CPB Grants $1.3M Toward Campaign Coverage

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting awarded a $1.3 million grant to a consortium of public media entities to cover the 2008 campaign.

The money will go to a multiplatform, systemwide effort that includes National Public Radio, PBS, The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, American Public Media and KQED.

“This ambitious project will provide us with new ways of looking at how we serve the public on existing and emerging media platforms," said Pat Harrison, president and CEO of CPB, announcing the funding. "Public media will be America’s source for comprehensive election coverage.”