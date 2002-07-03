CPB to get House call
The House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday morning will hold a
hearing to check in with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which the
committee oversees.
It also will look at public TV and radio's digital plans.
A witness list was not available at press time.
