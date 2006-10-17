CPB Funds Place of Our Own

CPB says it will give $3.8 million to noncom KCET Los Angeles to support the national launch of its local series A Place of Our Own and Spanish-language version, Los Ninos in Su Casa.



The series, which goes national in 2007, is geared toward helping parents, grandparents, nannies and other caregivers prepare preschool kids for kindergarten, dealing with such issues as managing aggressive behavior, sharing, and learning through play.



The grant will fund the next three seasons--$1 million per season--plus another $800,000 for outreach programs.