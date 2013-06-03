CPB Funds Combination of Station Tech Ops

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded $7

million to 11 public TV stations to allow them to consolidate operations in a

single master control operations center.

The stations serve communities in Florida, Georgia, Texas

and Illinois.

"This grant to the Digital Convergence Alliance will enable

stations to operate more efficiently and generate more resources that will help

build their capacity to deliver high-quality, local content and services in

their communities," said Patricia Harrison, president of the Corporation

for Public Broadcasting.

The operations center will be located in

Jacksonville, Fla. The stations involved are WJCT Jacksonville, WFSU

Tallahassee, WEDU Tampa, WUCF Orlando, WBCC Cocoa Beach, WFSG Panama City and WPBT

Miami, Fla.; WPBA Atlanta; WTTW Chicago and WILL Urbana, Ill.; and KERA Dallas.