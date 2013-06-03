CPB Funds Combination of Station Tech Ops
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded $7
million to 11 public TV stations to allow them to consolidate operations in a
single master control operations center.
The stations serve communities in Florida, Georgia, Texas
and Illinois.
"This grant to the Digital Convergence Alliance will enable
stations to operate more efficiently and generate more resources that will help
build their capacity to deliver high-quality, local content and services in
their communities," said Patricia Harrison, president of the Corporation
for Public Broadcasting.
The operations center will be located in
Jacksonville, Fla. The stations involved are WJCT Jacksonville, WFSU
Tallahassee, WEDU Tampa, WUCF Orlando, WBCC Cocoa Beach, WFSG Panama City and WPBT
Miami, Fla.; WPBA Atlanta; WTTW Chicago and WILL Urbana, Ill.; and KERA Dallas.
