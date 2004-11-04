CPB Doles Out Digital Dough

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting Thursday handed out $14 million to 33 noncommercial TV stations to help them make the switch to digital.

It was the sixth round of such grants drawing from a $150 million allocation from Congress to TV and radio noncoms to buy new equipment. Texas boasted the most stations getting grant money with nine.

To date, CPB has given out 229 grants to TV stations (285 to radio stations).

Applications for round number seven are being accepted starting the middle of this month and extending through Dec. 20.

CPB says that 292 of the 356 noncommercial TV stations are broadcasting in digital.

