CPB divvies up digital dollars
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting board has unanimously adopted a $386
million budget for financial-year 2004.
It has also decided how to divvy up its allocation for digital-TV conversion.
Of the final appropriation of $48.4 million, $37.4 million will go to
television and $11 million to radio.
Some of the TV funds will go toward the construction of a digital hub it
calls its "next-generation interconnection system."
The model -- dubbed "EIOP," or enhanced interconnection optimization project --
will provide "substantial reductions in operating costs," the CPB said.
