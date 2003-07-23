CPB divvies up digital dollars

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting board has unanimously adopted a $386

million budget for financial-year 2004.

It has also decided how to divvy up its allocation for digital-TV conversion.

Of the final appropriation of $48.4 million, $37.4 million will go to

television and $11 million to radio.

Some of the TV funds will go toward the construction of a digital hub it

calls its "next-generation interconnection system."

The model -- dubbed "EIOP," or enhanced interconnection optimization project --

will provide "substantial reductions in operating costs," the CPB said.