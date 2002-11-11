CPB changes ethics policy

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has revamped its corporate ethics

policy.

Among the changes are more detailed guidelines, a requirement that employees

renew their pledge annually and the adoption of separate ethics guidelines for

employees and board members.

For example, a board member would not be subject to the same post-employment

restrictions as an employee.

The changes, approved unanimously by the board Monday, had been on the "to

do" list for a while -- the guidelines date from 1988 -- according to CPB vice president of

communications Carole Florman.

The revamp gained more urgency after Sept. 11 as part of a review of internal

policies for a new disaster-response plan.

It was moved to the front burner this year, however, given recent financial

scandals elsewhere and after an employee went to work for a contractor, creating

the appearance of impropriety, although there was no actual wrongdoing, Florman said.

Not surprisingly, one of the greater details of the new ethics policy is how

an employee responds to an offer of employment from a vendor.

Another is a more specific gift-acceptance policy.