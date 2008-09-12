CPB Board Appointees Face Senate Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee slated a nomination hearing for President Bush's picks for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board.
At the Sept. 17 hearing, the committee will hear testimony from two current members -- Cheryl Halpern and David Pryor -- and three prospective members: Bruce M. Ramer, Elizabeth Sembler and Loretta Cheryl Sutliff.
CPB gives out the federal-grant money that makes up about 15% of noncommercial broadcasters' budgets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.