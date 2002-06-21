CPB awards $1.8 million to Internet initiative
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has awarded $1.8 million to
Public Interactive, an Internet application developed by public broadcasters to
help them present their content online.
"CPB and Interactive will provide cost effective tools that will help local
stations deliver the same quality of content through the Internet that they
currently provide on air," said CPB President and CEO Robert Coonrod. "By
expanding their online services, stations strengthen their relationships with
their local communities."
Public Interactive is a partnership between Public Radio International and 15
leading public broadcasting organizations.
CPB is a grant-making organization that funds public radio and TV stations,
as well as some public programming projects.
