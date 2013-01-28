Cozi TV Debuts Original Show
Cozi TV, the new multicast channel from NBC Owned Television
Stations, will debut its first new original program when Being Mandela, a realty show starring Nelson and Winnie Mandela's
granddaughters, debuts February 10 at 9 p.m.
The 30-minute show "will follow the next generation of
this unique South African family through the experiences of sisters Zaziwe
Dlamini-Manaway and Swati Dlamini, giving viewers a window into their daily
lives, close-knit family, conflicts and personal aspirations," said Cozi
in a statement.
The 13-episode season shows the sisters running their own
clothing line, called "Long Walk to Freedom," and includes a visit to
Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years.
"We are so excited to welcome Zaziwe and Swati to the
Cozi TV lineup," said Meredith McGinn, vice president of multi-station
local programming for NBC Owned Television Stations. "Along with our
iconic TV series and hit movies, we know that our original programming like
Being Mandela will inspire viewers to try out Cozi TV and keep them coming back
for more."
The rest of the Cozi grid is made up of vintage TV hits and
classic films.
The channel is currently available in nearly 38 million
homes, including the 10 NBC owned stations and those outside the group,
including WTHR Indianapolis and KSHB Kansas City.
