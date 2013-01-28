Cozi TV Debuts Original Show

Cozi TV, the new multicast channel from NBC Owned Television

Stations, will debut its first new original program when Being Mandela, a realty show starring Nelson and Winnie Mandela's

granddaughters, debuts February 10 at 9 p.m.





The 30-minute show "will follow the next generation of

this unique South African family through the experiences of sisters Zaziwe

Dlamini-Manaway and Swati Dlamini, giving viewers a window into their daily

lives, close-knit family, conflicts and personal aspirations," said Cozi

in a statement.





The 13-episode season shows the sisters running their own

clothing line, called "Long Walk to Freedom," and includes a visit to

Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years.





"We are so excited to welcome Zaziwe and Swati to the

Cozi TV lineup," said Meredith McGinn, vice president of multi-station

local programming for NBC Owned Television Stations. "Along with our

iconic TV series and hit movies, we know that our original programming like

Being Mandela will inspire viewers to try out Cozi TV and keep them coming back

for more."





The rest of the Cozi grid is made up of vintage TV hits and

classic films.





The channel is currently available in nearly 38 million

homes, including the 10 NBC owned stations and those outside the group,

including WTHR Indianapolis and KSHB Kansas City.