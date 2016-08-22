Cozi Adds 'Frasier' to Fall Lineup

Cozi, the NBC-owned diginet that airs classic TV, is adding the sitcom Frasier to its fall lineup.

The Cheers spinoff will launch on Cozi at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12. The series, which stars Kelsey Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, ran on NBC from 1993-2004.

Cozi is also adding two other series this fall – Little House on the Prairie and Quincy, Medical Examiner, both of which will debut Sept. 19. Little House will air from 10 a.m. to noon, and at 5 p.m. Quincy will air daily at 2 p.m.