Cox's Robbins Retiring

Cox Communications President and CEO Jim Robbins will retire at the end of the year after two decades running the cable operations. Patrick Esser, currently EVP and COO, will take over as president.

Cox also said Tuesday that Jimmy Hayes will become President and COO for Cox Enterprises at the end of 2005, overseeing finance and business development for Cox Communications, Cox Newspapers, Cox Television and other divisions.

He succeeds Dennis Berry, who will be vice chairman of Cox Enterprises and take over for retiring David Easterly.