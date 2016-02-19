Cox's Gamut Names Rachel Williamson VP/GM

Gamut, the digital media services company owned by Cox Media Group, has appointed Rachel Williamson as its new VP and general manager, effective immediately.

Williamson, based in New York City, will supervise Gamut’s sales, marketing and ad operations as well as propelling engagement between Gamuts sales and programmatic teams in New York and San Francisco. In addition, she will be tasked with helping to leverage Cox’s national portfolio resources with the CoxReps and Videa teams.

“Rachel Williamson’s energy, strong sales and coaching background, in addition to her experience in the digital and national sales space, made her a terrific candidate and a perfect fit for this important leadership position,” said Kim Guthrie, Cox’s executive VP of national advertising platforms. “I have known Rachel for several years, and she is a smart, energetic leader with a great work ethic. I am thrilled that we can tap internal talent for critical leadership positions like this.”

Most recently Cox’s director of digital revenue development, Williamson has also served as senior account executive and sales manager at Cox’s old Louisville radio stations and senior account executive at Cox Digital Solution, now Gamut.

“We have an incredibly talented team at Gamut, and I am excited to have the opportunity to lead this organization in driving digital success for our advertisers and publishers,” Williamson said. “CMG has provided me with numerous growth opportunities in my tenure, and I am honored to take on this new challenge with Kim Guthrie and the Gamut, CoxReps and Videa teams.”