CoxReps Ups David Palmer, Jason Morrow to New Leadership Roles

CoxReps has appointed David Palmer as senior VP of sales and Jason Morrow as president of TeleRep, effective immediately.

CoxReps, a division of Cox Media Group, is a sales organization for local TV and digital advertising at a national level.

Palmer will also continue to serve as president of HRP, a position he has held since 2009.

“This new responsibility will allow David to work more closely with me on behalf of all CoxReps employees, clients and advertisers,” said Kim Guthrie, Cox Media Group executive VP of national advertising platforms and president of CoxReps. “David is a proven and respected leader in the industry, as well as a strong teammate and leader for Cox Media Group. He will be a great partner as we continue to keep the CoxReps brands strong for years to come.”

Morrow, who joined TeleRep as a research analyst in 1993, had been serving as senior VP and director of sales.

“I have worked closely with Jason on different company initiatives over the past few years and am confident that he will be a wonderful asset to our senior leadership team at CoxReps,” Guthrie said. “Being able to tap the talents of David and Jason for this additional leadership responsibility allows CoxReps to build on our reputation for excellence in the national TV space and play a critical part of what promises to be a record breaking year.”