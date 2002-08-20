Cox tries ad-supported free VOD

"Video-on-demand," "interactive" and "free" are not usually found in combination, but

thanks to some nontraditional advertising, Cox Communications Inc. is doing just

that with its trial launch of "FreeZone" in San Diego.

Digital-cable subscribers will receive an ad-supported on-demand channel

(channel 997, to be exact) that combines entertainment content with an

interactive-advertising element (courtesy of N2 Broadband) that allows viewers

to contact advertisers and vice versa.

The channel will allow for ads unconstrained by the normal 30- or 60-second

spot, Cox said. "The on-demand content may be long-format or alternatively what

some call 'advertainment,' highly entertaining videos featuring products," the MSO said in a release. "We are poised to prove that consumers will not only watch

commercial-supported information and long-format advertising, but choose to do

so with premeditation," said Billy Farina, vice president of advertising sales

for Cox's CableRep Advertising. Among those signed on to the test are Coca-Cola Co. and Sony Electronics Corp.

The two-way-street of interactivity means the channel will allow for

follow-up contact by advertisers. Does that mean vinyl-siding salespeople

interrupting your dinnertime TV viewing? Not unless you want them to, the

company said: "Cox has taken great care to safeguard the privacy of its subscribers.

The permission-based direct-response component involves a double-opt-in

procedure."

Mitch Oscar, senior VP of UM Futures, which represents Coke and

Sony, sounded appropriately enthusiastic in a Cox-released quote: "Our

collaborative work with Cox in the FreeZone provides UM and its clients with a

living laboratory that will enable us to glean valuable insight into consumer

reaction to the evolving on-demand and interactive-television universe, while

developing and testing new models for advertiser-supported home entertainment."

Cox is teaming up with N2 and Concurrent Computer Corp. on the

channel.