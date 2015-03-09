Cox Talking to HBO About OTT Service

Cox Communications confirmed that it has held discussions to learn more about HBO Now, the premium programmer’s coming direct-to-consumer OTT service, but said it has not decided how or if it might make it available to broadband-only customers.

“The overwhelming majority of our customers prefer to access video via digital cable bundles for convenience, service quality and the unmatched value,” a Cox spokesman said. “That said, our goal remains to provide customers the content they want on the platforms they choose.”

He added that Cox has a “good relationship with HBO” and that both sides are “highly motivated to continue to attract customers to the cable ecosystem,” and to “discuss ways to discuss ways to evolve our offerings to better meet customer needs.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com