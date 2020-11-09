Cox Subs Get ‘Housewives’ Trivia Game From NBCU

To promote the season premiere of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Nov. 11, NBCUniversal and Cox Communications have teamed up to offer Cox Contour subscribers an interactive gaming experience based on the show.

The Real Housewives Arcade trivia gaming app launches Monday. Each week through Dec. 7 the app will feature new trivia questions for fans to answer.

The game will direct Cox subscribers to tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and point them to a library of VOD content on Cox Contour and Peacock TV.

Contour subscribers get Peacock Premium for free as part of a distribution deal between NBCU and Cox.

In a spot Cox is running to promote its voice-activated remote control, Real Housewife Heather Gray uses the device and explains to viewers how to open the trivia app just by saying “Real Housewives Arcade.”

“Interactivity is crucial to breaking through the clutter and enhancing our fan’s experience on partner platforms,” said Mac Budill, president, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We’re grateful for Cox’s partnership in launching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to their customers and for highlighting our incredible library of The Real Housewives content.”

Cox is promoting the gaming app with full banner ads, a custom tile on its homepage and placing the game in the Featured Network, TV and App sections.