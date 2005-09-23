Trending

Cox Sisters Top Forbes List

By

The Cox sisters, Barbara and Anne, were the top media moguls in Forbes 400 list of the 400 richest people in America, tied for the 12th spot at $12.5 billion apiece.

Other media notables included:

Viacom's Sumner Redstone, (25), $8.4 billion

EchoStar's Charlie Ergen (30), $7.1 billion

New Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch (32), $6.7 billion

Univision's Jerrold Perenchio (89), $2.6 billion

Cablevision's Charles Dolan (125),  $2.1 billion

Turner's Ted Turner (133), $2 billion

Liberty's John Malone (153), $1.9 billion

Landmark Communications' Frank Batten (235), $1.4 billion

Harpo's Oprah Winfrey, (235), $1.4 billion

InterActiveCorp.'s Barry Diller (259), $1.3 billion

DirecTV's Stanley Hubbard (283), $1.2 billion

Clear Channel's Lowry Mays (320), $1.1 billion

Sunbeam's Ed Ansin (230), $1.1 billion