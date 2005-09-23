Cox Sisters Top Forbes List
The Cox sisters, Barbara and Anne, were the top media moguls in Forbes 400 list of the 400 richest people in America, tied for the 12th spot at $12.5 billion apiece.
Other media notables included:
Viacom's Sumner Redstone, (25), $8.4 billion
EchoStar's Charlie Ergen (30), $7.1 billion
New Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch (32), $6.7 billion
Univision's Jerrold Perenchio (89), $2.6 billion
Cablevision's Charles Dolan (125), $2.1 billion
Turner's Ted Turner (133), $2 billion
Liberty's John Malone (153), $1.9 billion
Landmark Communications' Frank Batten (235), $1.4 billion
Harpo's Oprah Winfrey, (235), $1.4 billion
InterActiveCorp.'s Barry Diller (259), $1.3 billion
DirecTV's Stanley Hubbard (283), $1.2 billion
Clear Channel's Lowry Mays (320), $1.1 billion
Sunbeam's Ed Ansin (230), $1.1 billion
