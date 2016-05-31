Cox’s Scott Joins Tru Optik as Chief Revenue Officer

Over-the-top measurement firm Tru Optik says former Cox executive Michael Scott has been named chief revenue officer.

Scott will be responsible for all sales and marketing operations for Tru Optik’s data segments and analytics platforms. He will also lead a team to build strategic partnerships and commercial relationships with marketers, agencies, trading desks and demand side platforms and data management platforms.

Scott most recently served as senior VP of strategic partnerships for Cox Media Group’s Gamut unit. Before that he was managing director, ad intelligence for Ebiquity.

"Tru Optik has been able to forge partnerships and client relationships with the some of the largest media companies and advertisers in the world,” said Andre Swanston, CEO and cofounder of Tru Optik. “However, we have reached a point where the opportunities we are being presented with are larger than the team and systems in place to take advantage of them. We needed someone to build our sales and client success team and oversee our overall revenue growth. During our search we met with a myriad of highly qualified candidates, however, no one had the depth and breadth of linear TV and digital marketing experience quite like Michael."