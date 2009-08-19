Cox Reorgs to Stoke Synergy

Cox Media Group has reorganized to better operate as “a fully integrated media company,” according to President Sandy Schwartz. The new setup “reorganizes its media businesses by maximizing the expertise and talents of its media professionals across its portfolio of radio, television and newspaper businesses,” the company said in a statement. It’s a departure from its traditional grouping of businesses by medium.

"Sharing expertise and best practices across all of our media properties allows us to better serve consumers and advertisers in our changing environment,” said Schwartz. “In addition, each of Cox's media properties will benefit from expanded shared services such as research, sales, digital, finance, human resources and engineering."

WSB Atlanta VP/General Manager Bill Hoffman was named a vice president of Cox Media Group, and Jay O'Connor was boosted to Group V.P., based in Seattle and overseeing Cox's TV stations in San Francisco, Seattle, El Paso and Reno, along with radio properties in Hawaii. Gregg Lindahl was named head of digital.

Cox said the reorg opens the door for knowledge sharing, talent development, increased operating efficiencies and cost savings. No job eliminations are expected at this time, the company added.

Newspaper veteran Doug Franklin and Cox Radio President Bob Neil have been named executive vice presidents, reporting to Schwartz. They’ll oversee Cox's broadcasting and newspaper properties across the nation. Marc Morgan has been named senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

"As the boundaries between traditional and digital media merge, it's important to have leaders in place who can think broadly across the media landscape as they guide our way forward," added Schwartz.

Cox combined its media businesses into one organization in December 2008.

Part of Cox Enterprises, Cox Media Group has 15 TV stations, 86 radio stations, a cable channel and a batch of newspapers.