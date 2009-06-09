Cox: Reduce Broaodband-Unserved Total By Half By 2012

Cox has proposed that the FCC set a target of cutting the number of American homes unserved by broadband in half by 2012, and ensure that broadband is in every K-12 classroom by that same date.

Cox estimates there are currently about 9-10 million unserved households, which means reaching about five million more households in two years.

Those were two key action items in the company's comments to the FCC on a national rollout plan.

Cox also talked about improving broadband speeds, but not by establishing a baseline definition of high-speed, as some public interest groups and computer companies have suggested.

Cox instead suggests establishing a national "speed index" by next year, which will required the FCC to gather some of the broadband data it wants more and better of. Cox wants the commission to come up with a reliable average of broadband speed, then commit to try to double that by 2012.

Cox wants the government to set benchmarks for boosting broadband adoption, and designing programs, and benchmarks, for enhancing broadand use across various sectors including healthcare, education, transportation, energy management and public safety.

Cox also wants the government to focus on boosting consumer protection and broadband safety, but by "challenging" the industry to self-regulate via best practices and principles.