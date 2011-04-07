Cox, Raycom, Scripps Partner On Syndicated Show

Cox, Raycom and Scripps are partnering on what the station groups call "an innovative and interactive daily program" called RightThisMinute (RTM) that debuts in the fall. MagicDust Television is a partner as well. The show will launch in markets that cover up to 30% of U.S. households.

RTM is envisioned as a news program for the next-generation viewer. It's "a fast-paced roundup of the most timely, engaging and explosive stories, as well as the stories that viewers determine are of most interest," said the partners in a statement. "The most-incredible video, the most-talked-about celebrity scandals, the stories that make people stop and think, compelling human-condition stories, and the next day's popular ‘water cooler' stories will be covered in every episode."

"Consumers have demonstrated a growing hunger for timely information, but no on-air product meets that need by harnessing the potential of social and digital technologies," said Doug Franklin, president of Cox Media Group. "RTM will exploit the vast opportunities presented by combining new-media platforms with the broad reach of broadcast television."

The hour-long show will be fresh each weekday. The RTM newsroom will be located at Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

Digital media will be deployed to both determine and deliver content. "RTM e-journalists will connect and investigate countless sources from around the world," said Phil Alvidrez, MagicDust general manager, "like a giant television search engine to deliver information in a fresh and interesting way to a different kind of news audience."

"We believe RightThisMinute adds an exciting new twist to the news formula," said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom. "Having the audience influence the program's content ensures that we deliver information that viewers want and need."

Cox owns 15 TV stations, Raycom owns and/or operates 45, and Scripps owns 10. Raycom, for one, has had some success creating programming with its America Now show.

"All three of the station group owners are known for producing news that appeals to a broad local audience. RightThisMinute extends our expertise to an entirely new generation of viewers who have come to expect an interactive experience when accessing relevant news and information," said Brian Lawlor, senior vice president of television for Scripps.