Cox promotes Lee
Anthony Lee, projects manager, operations support department, Cox
Communications Inc. in Atlanta, has been named director of programming for Cox's Middle
America group of cable systems, based in Tyler, Texas.
The systems serve more than 800,000 subscribers in three states.
Among Lee's duties will be a "key role" in broadcast-retransmission
negotiations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.