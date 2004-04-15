Cox Pens DTV Deal with Noncoms

Cox Communications Inc. has agreed to carry the digital programming of 70 noncommercial TV stations on its cable systems, which reach 6.6 million viewers.

In an agreement with PBS and the Association of Public Television Stations, Cox has pledged to carry the stations’ digital signals, including high definition programming and noncommercial multicast programming.

The agreement provides for carriage of stations’ digital signals through the period of transition from analog to digital broadcasting.With the deal, Cox joins Time Warner Cable, Insight, and Comcast as system operators with public TV digital carriage deals.