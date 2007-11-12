Cox, Oxygen Are Best Cable Companies For Women

For the fifth year running, Cox Communications was named Women in Cable Telecommunications' best cable company for women, while Oxygen, the cable network for women, got the nod as the best programmer for women.



The recognition is part of an ongoing survey and analysis by WICT and Working Mother Media, with the accolades given for a combination of pay equity, advancement opportunities (PAR), and resources for "work life support"--elder care, backup child care.



WICT also singles out the top companies in those three areas, with Weather Channel getting top honors for pay equity, Oxygen for advancement opportunies and Cox for "work life support" resources.



The survey found a variety of trends over the past five years, including that it is becoming more difficult to recruit and train women (38.7% of all industry employees were women, compared with 35.8% today). The number of women in technology jobs is declining at an even steeper rate (from 30.4% in 2003 to 24.4% today); 2) women of color have made gains (from 13.2% of the workforce to 14.8%); 3) growth in leadership training; 4) most company have pay equity policies in place, from 71.4% in 2003 without those policies, to 60% with those policies; more companies allow telecommuting.



The awards will be given out Nov. 15 in Washington.