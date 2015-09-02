Cox Media Group Ups Michelle Harper to VP of Sales

Cox Media Group has tapped Michelle Harper as VP of sales, effective Sept. 21.

Harper, who was previously WSOC-TV Charlotte’s general sales manager, will work with the company’s television, newspaper and radio brands to create and implement strategic sales programs and training. She takes over for Paul Curran, who was appointed VP and general manager of Cox’s WFTV-WRDQ Orlando back in June.

"Michelle has a tremendous sales and marketing track record and will be a great asset to our operating and sales leaders in the field across all platforms," said Jane Williams, CMG executive VP of television. "Michelle brings a wealth of knowledge and years of sales experience. This is another great example of how CMG is able to tap proven internal talent to fill critical leadership roles."

A UNC graduate, Harper joined Cox Media Group in March 2011 as general sales manager for WAXN-TV Charlotte.

"It is such an exciting time in our industry as collaboration becomes more vital to driving results for our customers," Harper said. "I feel so fortunate to be with a company and in a role that will allow me to continue to help develop strategies and provide innovative solutions."