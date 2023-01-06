Cox Media Group, Charter Communications Reach Long-Term Carriage Agreement
Stations remain available with no blackout
Cox Media Group said it reached a long term carriage agreement with Charter Communications that will keep its local stations available to Charter’s Spectrum TV subscribers.
At year end, many carriage agreements expired, with some leading to blackouts and others leading to threatened blackouts.
In this case CMG pointed out there was no disruption to consumers. Cox also reached a deal at year end with Verizon without a blackout.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Also: Cox Stations' Investigative Teams Coordinate to Spotlight MV Realty Story
“This deal with Charter, which is consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and mission of delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming,” CMG said in a statement. “We’re pleased to have reached this renewal without disruption to consumers, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith.” ■
