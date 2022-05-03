Cox Media Group Acquires Stations in Eugene, Oregon
California Oregon Broadcasting sells KLSR-TV and KEVU-TV
Cox Media Group said it closed the acquisition of two stations in Eugene, Oregon, KSLR-TV and KEVU-TV, from California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.
“We look forward to combining our rich legacies as we work together to improve lives and elevate our communities,” said Dan York, CEO of CMG. “Both stations have outstanding talent and have been exceptionally managed. They’re well-positioned to increase our competitiveness as we evolve our television footprint, drive revenue, and grow our ratings.”
KLSR and KEVU will join CMG’s 31 TV stations. Financial terms were not disclosed.
COBI owned KLSR since 1993.
“It’s been an honor to work with the dedicated teams at these great stations,” said Patricia Smullin, COBI’s president. “I’ll very much miss being part of this region and want to thank both stations for their commitment to their viewers and the community.” ■
