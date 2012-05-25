Cox, Media General at Retrans Impasse

Three broadcast stations in Roanoke, Va.; Mobile, Ala.; and Providence, R.I., could go dark to Cox Communications customers in those areas on May 31 if the parties can't reach a retransmission consent agreement.

Retrans agreements for Media General stations WSLS (NBC) in Roanoke, WJAR (NBC) in Providence and WKRG (CBS) in Mobile are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 31, according to Media General spokesman Ray Kozakewicz. He declined to give details on the negotiations.

Cox customers in Roanoke and Providence could miss out on NBC programming like the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Summer Olympics if a deal isn't reached soon. Customers in Mobile could miss CBS primetime programming such as 60 Minutes, Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory if a pact isn't signed.

