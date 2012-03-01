Cox, LIN TV Reach Retrans Agreements

Cox Communications averted a blackout of LIN TV broadcast stations in Connecticut, Virginia, Massachusetts, Alabama and Rhode Island on Wednesday, reaching retransmission consent deals with nine stations in five states on Feb. 29.

LIN stations in Central Connecticut (ABC, MyNetwork TV affiliates WTNH and WCTX); Springfield, Mass. (NBC affiliate WWLP); Hampton Roads, Va. (NBC and Fox affiliates WAVY and WVBT); Mobile, Ala., (Fox and the CW affiliates WALA and WFNA); and Providence. R.I., (CBS and Fox affiliates WPRI and WNAC) all said they had reached agreements with the cable company.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. The deal comes almost a year after Cox reached a similar deal with the stations.