Cox, LIN Retrans Spat Brewing

Another retransmission consent battle is brewing at the end of the month, this one between Cox Communications and nine LIN TV broadcast stations in five markets in the Northeast and Southern portions of the country.

LIN's contract with Cox expires on March 31 and involves ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates in Mobile, Ala.; New Haven, Conn.; Norfolk, Va.; Providence. R.I.; and Springfield, Mass.

