Cox to launch VOD in Hampton Roads

Cox Communications will deploy a video-on-demand service for selected customers on its Hampton Roads, Va. cable system during the third quarter of this year.

Cox's Movies-On-Demand service in Hampton Roads will offer hundreds of film titles and deliver them through Motorola's digital DCT2000 set-top, with hardware and software provided by Concurrent Computer Corporation. Movies and other content will be provided by iN Demand.

The Hampton Roads VOD launch follows the company's initial deployment of the service in San Diego in September 2000. No word on how many Hampton Roads subscribers will see the VOD service. Cox plans to launch MOD service in additional markets during 2001.