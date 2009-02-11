Cox Las Vegas: Ready To Roll For DTV

Cox Las Vegas is "100% ready" for the digital TV transition, and would be even if all nine local full-power stations were cutting over on Feb. 17, said Steve Schorr, vice president of public and government affairs.

As it stands now, just two Vegas stations -- KVCW (a CW affiliate) and KVMY (MyTV), both owned by Sinclair Broadcasting -- want to pull the analog plug next Tuesday, as originally planned.

No matter what happens, Schorr said, Cox Las Vegas is ready for DTV because it already receives and retransmits all nine stations digitally to its approximately 432,000 video subscribers. Cox completed the process of receiving digital signals from full-power stations in January, Schorr said.

"For us as a company, the change to June 12 is not an issue," he said.

President Obama Wednesday signed into law a bill that ostensibly gives TV stations the option of continuing to broadcast in analog until June 12.

