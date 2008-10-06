Cox Hails VoIP Decision

According to Cox Communications, a Virginia Court has ruled that it did not violate Verizon's Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) patents.

"The jury found that Cox was not infringing any of Verizon’s Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol telephone patents at issue in the case," said Cox in a statement circulated by the company's lead law firm on the case, Kirkpatrick Stockton.

"With more than 3 million residential and business telephone customers, Cox has been a leader in delivering competitive choice for phone service. We remain deeply committed to providing our customers high-quality phone service at a great value, and look forward to competing vigorously with Verizon in the marketplace, not the courtroom," said the company Monday.

The challenge had been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.