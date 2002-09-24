Cox gets more time in Fairfax

The Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax County, Va., and Cox Communications Inc. have come

to an agreement on a timetable for the MSO's completion of its

fiber upgrade that gives the cable company more time.

The upgrade had initially been targeted for May 2002, but it was behind

schedule, in part, Cox said, due to problems with getting government rights-of-way

for equipment. Cox had been given 60 days to come up with a plan or face

possible loss or curtailment of its franchise.

According to the new agreement, Cox will have until Sept. 30, 2003, to

complete 95 percent of the work. Cox will continue to pay $2,000 per day into an

escrow account (the payments began in July) until the 95 percent is completed,

with the money -- $872,000 -- returned if the new deadline is met and collected

by the county if it is not.

Cox also agreed to give the county about a $3 million to $4 million price break

on wiring the schools, including expanding the project at Cox's expense.

And the operator promised not to pass along the $2,000-per-day escrow contribution to

customers.

Cox says it was pleased with the ruling. "We will meet the deadline and look

forward to completing the upgrade and deploying the services countywide," spokesman Alex Horwitz said.